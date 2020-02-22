EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $233,387.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00051548 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,700.15 or 1.00038404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

