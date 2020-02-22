Edgeless Hits 1-Day Volume of $384.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $384.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

