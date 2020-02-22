EDRCoin Market Cap Achieves $50,291.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,291.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

