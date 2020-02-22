Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

NYSE:EW opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.22. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

