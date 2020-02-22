Eidoo (EDO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $669,497.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and OKEx. Eidoo has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $669,497.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,281,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,947,054 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

