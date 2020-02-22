ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $915,011.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

