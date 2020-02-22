Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 322,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

