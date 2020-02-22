Elastos Trading Down 6.8% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00021830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, CoinEgg and LBank. Elastos has a market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,924,840 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,179 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

