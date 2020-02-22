Electra (ECA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,917.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. Electra has a market cap of $4.50 million and $4,917.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,523,195,188 coins and its circulating supply is 28,656,038,635 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

