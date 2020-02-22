Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Hits $127,110.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bitbns. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and $127,110.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,004,296,901 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

