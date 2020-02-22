Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,338 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

