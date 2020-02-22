Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday.

LLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

