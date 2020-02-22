Elite (1337) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Elite has traded 64.6% lower against the US dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $262,264.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004738 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000585 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,378,508,072 coins and its circulating supply is 26,576,154,957 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.