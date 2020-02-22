Ellaism One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Ellaism has a total market cap of $26,130.00 and $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.56 or 0.02712589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098867 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.