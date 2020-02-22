Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $2.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.