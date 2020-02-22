ELTCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $1,732.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $19,850.00 and $1,732.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

