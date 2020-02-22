Elysium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00781783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

