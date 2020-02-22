Emercoin Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $12,167.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,215,662 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.