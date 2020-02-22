EncrypGen (DNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, EncrypGen has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $15.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

