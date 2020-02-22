Enigma Market Cap Reaches $23.39 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $23.39 million and $2.37 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.01082353 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000672 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Mercatox, AirSwap, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.