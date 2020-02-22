EnterCoin Trading 38% Lower Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $17,728.00 and $36.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,116,422 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.