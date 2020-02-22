Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,450,496 shares of company stock worth $38,205,133. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 138,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

