EOS Price Hits $4.09 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, EOS has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00042364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io and Cryptopia. EOS has a market cap of $3.90 billion and $3.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,850,999 coins and its circulating supply is 954,150,988 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, RightBTC, Coinrail, OpenLedger DEX, QBTC, Coinbe, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, Ovis, Instant Bitex, OKEx, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Tidebit, Livecoin, Bithumb, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Rfinex, Mercatox, CoinEx, Neraex, Hotbit, CoinBene, Liqui, CoinTiger, Huobi, GOPAX, WazirX, YoBit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, C2CX, Binance, IDCM, Cryptopia, EXX, Kucoin, OEX, Kuna, Coinsuper, LBank, Exrates, ABCC, Bibox, COSS, Bitfinex, CPDAX, Gate.io, BCEX, Cobinhood, DOBI trade, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit, BigONE, BitMart, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Coinone, Poloniex, TOPBTC, BitFlip, Exmo, ZB.COM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

