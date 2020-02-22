eosDAC Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 69.6% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, DragonEX and OTCBTC. eosDAC has a market cap of $4.25 million and $69,605.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

