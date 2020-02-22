Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 22nd (ACHC, ADI, AERI, ALKS, AMOT, AMSF, APEI, ATRI, AUPH, AVDL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 22nd:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

