Espers Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Espers has a total market capitalization of $449,626.00 and $58.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Espers has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01093753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00213044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067073 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

