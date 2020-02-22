Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Espers has a total market cap of $608,538.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.01079597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00050771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

