Essentia Hits Market Cap of $500,661.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Essentia has a total market cap of $500,661.00 and $48,280.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00481218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.74 or 0.06684577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

