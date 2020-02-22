Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

