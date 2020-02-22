Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,351. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

