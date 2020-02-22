Eterbase Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $81,061.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $81,061.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00492501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.06641640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00059204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, IDEX, Escodex, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

