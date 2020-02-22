Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $9.47 or 0.00098228 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and Bitbns. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.41 or 0.02710393 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ABCC, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Kraken, OKCoin International, Bitfinex, C2CX, Koineks, CPDAX, Bit-Z, BTC Markets, Bitbns, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, HBUS, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Liquid, BCEX, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, BigONE, Crex24, Bibox, Cryptomate, Ovis, Coinnest, Coinone, Exrates, ChaoEX, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LBank, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Coinut, QBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Huobi, Bitsane, Korbit, CoinEx, YoBit, Gatehub, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Indodax, Coinhub, BitForex, EXX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

