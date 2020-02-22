Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,457.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $99,457.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

