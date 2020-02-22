Ethos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00480745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.93 or 0.06633888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00059503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010289 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

