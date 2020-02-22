ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 9,116 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 310,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

