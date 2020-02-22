ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.