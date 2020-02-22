ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

