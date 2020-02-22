ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

