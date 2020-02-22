ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,778 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after buying an additional 18,174,376 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,567,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,952,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 79,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

