ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 160.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.