ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

