ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $142.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $12,855,796.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,535,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,587,031,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

