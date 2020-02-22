ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,962,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

