ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $5,747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.