ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,090,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.74.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.88, a PEG ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.