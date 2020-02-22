ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.