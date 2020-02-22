ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.