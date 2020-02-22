ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

