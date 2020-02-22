Eva Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,232.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.