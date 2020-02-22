EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $194,443.00 and approximately $694,740.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00454550 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010180 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004159 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

